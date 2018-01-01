Secure, Moderate, and Grow your Community on Telegram
ChatMod.io is a bot service designed to manage your Telegram community so you don't have to. Yup, you read that right... Our bot handles loads of features to automate the quality of your community.Automate Your Community
Automate Announcements
Schedule your most important messages to automatically post every 30 minutes.
Control Community Links
Whitelist links specific to your community and remove unwanted links automatically.
Automatic Bans
Warn members in your community if they post unwanted links, media, or spam and ban them when they reach their limit.
Triggered Commands
Setup messages that trigger with commands or hashtags.
Bot Removal
Make sure the members who join your community are actual humans. Auto ban those bots!
Admin Settings
Make your bot unique to your community with admin controls.
A dashboard to control it all!
The dashboard was developed to control the current features more easily and make room for future features. Some of the new features that we added to the dashboard in this version are focused on growth for your community like analytics and a referral system.
Choose a plan that works for you
Free
$0 /month
- 1 Channel
- Up to 1k users
Basic
$100 /month
- 1 Channel
- Up to 20k users
Premium
$250 /month
- 1 Channel
- Over 20k users
- – or –
- 3 Channels
- Up to 20k users each